Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 2 November 2023

Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where ending an Astral Incursion right before entering a secret area would lead to an unavoidable crush death
  • Fixed a bug where pet Bees summoned via Queen Bee's Bonnet did not use monster scaling
  • Fixed a bug where tamed minions would reset to zero movement speed
  • Fixed assorted text issues

