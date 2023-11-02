- Fixed a bug where ending an Astral Incursion right before entering a secret area would lead to an unavoidable crush death
- Fixed a bug where pet Bees summoned via Queen Bee's Bonnet did not use monster scaling
- Fixed a bug where tamed minions would reset to zero movement speed
- Fixed assorted text issues
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 2 November 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update