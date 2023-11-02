- Added the ability to change the current weapon at any moment;
- Added the ability to control the player ship using the mouse;
- Labels have been added to loading screens, and a separate Game Over screen has been added;
- The appearance of Moneybag's triple cannon projectiles has been changed, and their damage has been increased from 30-45 to 45-60;
- Fixed a bug when enemy missiles didn't explode when colliding with each other;
- Scavenger Driller health reduced from 3000 to 2850;
- The health of the "Threesome" Scavengers has been reduced from 1200 to 1100;
- The aiming speed of level 4 Blaster projectiles has been reduced;
- The damage of level 4 Blaster projectiles has been reduced from 50-56 to 43-49;
- The damage of level 5 Blaster projectiles has been reduced from 62-70 to 56-64;
- Added an additional "burning" effect for level 4 and 5 Lasers;
- The attack distance of the level 3 Wavegun has been slightly increased;
- The attack distance of the level 4 Wavegun has been increased;
- The attack distance of the level 5 Wavegun has been significantly increased;
- The damage of the level 4 Wavegun has been increased from 40-60 to 50-60;
- The damage of the level 5 Wavegun has been increased from 40-60 to 50-60;
- Increased the explosion radius of the level 1 Sungun;
- Slightly increased the explosion radius of the level 2 Sungun.
Space Pressure 3D: Prelude update for 2 November 2023
Update 1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
