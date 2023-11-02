 Skip to content

War Room update for 2 November 2023

Bug Fix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12603765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Save System Overhaul optimizing the save process itself, as well as data storage process changes.

  • Save system changes can potentially solve multiple reported issues with support assets, mission spawn and units availability.

  • Auto resolve combat bug, visible as units spawning in the lower left corner of the map.

  • Relocation error with Unit icon stuck over MOB.

  • New Missions.

  • Location changes.

  • Asset optimization and nav mesh improvements.

