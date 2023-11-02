-
Save System Overhaul optimizing the save process itself, as well as data storage process changes.
Save system changes can potentially solve multiple reported issues with support assets, mission spawn and units availability.
Auto resolve combat bug, visible as units spawning in the lower left corner of the map.
Relocation error with Unit icon stuck over MOB.
New Missions.
Location changes.
Asset optimization and nav mesh improvements.
War Room update for 2 November 2023
Bug Fix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
War Room Content Depot 1175881
Changed files in this update