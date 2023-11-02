Joe's Variety Shop Changes

New Cosmetic Shop Layout!

Joe's Variety, also known as the cosmetic shop, is undergoing a minor remodel.

Our primary goal is to eliminate the fear of missing out (FOMO) in the game, so we've chosen to redesign Joe's Variety to showcase all available cosmetics simultaneously.

Use the filters on the right to specify the type of cosmetic you'd like to browse for. Then, using the directional arrows, flip through and purchase a ton of cosmetics for your band. From a Pineapple Head to a Dead Fish keyboard, there are tons of outfits to unlock.

This change comes just in time for the Metal Moon Rising event which adds over 45 new cosmetics to Joe's Variety, making for a grand total of over 150 outfits to collect!

We hope this update will empower players to create their ultimate band, without any FOMO!

We're also renaming in-game currency from Credits to Tokens!

Bug Fixes

Gear Getter now has the Disruptive upgrade.

Switching between Remove and Upgrade during the Tuning screen now displays correctly.

Audio for all Opening Moments (Tour and Royale) fixed.

"Man with a sign" Moment now has correct roll percentage.

z-fighting fix on player dress mesh.

in-match chat command display bug fixed.

Tour Mode turn-timers are set to "Off" on default settings.

All Tokens used to buy cosmetics are obtained exclusively through gameplay!

FOMO! FOMO! FOMO!