1.5a Patch Notes

Changes:
- Added 5 new daily extras (Heavy Lifting, Chatty, Confirm Drop, Memorized, and Refuel)
- Added 8 new achievements
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Noelle not being playable
- Fixed being able to carry a second package out from the truck when one is already on the porch
- Fixed door close sound effect playing on a game over
- Fixed fullscreen setting not saving
Hotfixes for 1.5a
- Fixed achievements relating to "Chatty" extra being awarded improperly
- Footstep sounds continuing to play while taking picture of package
- Footstep sounds continuing to play when game is paused
Changed files in this update