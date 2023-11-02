 Skip to content

Foxcrate update for 2 November 2023

1.5a Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added 5 new daily extras (Heavy Lifting, Chatty, Confirm Drop, Memorized, and Refuel)
  • Added 8 new achievements

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Noelle not being playable
  • Fixed being able to carry a second package out from the truck when one is already on the porch
  • Fixed door close sound effect playing on a game over
  • Fixed fullscreen setting not saving

Hotfixes for 1.5a

  • Fixed achievements relating to "Chatty" extra being awarded improperly
  • Footstep sounds continuing to play while taking picture of package
  • Footstep sounds continuing to play when game is paused

