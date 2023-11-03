 Skip to content

Tiny Atolls update for 3 November 2023

TINY ATOLLS is available on Steam for Mac!

Build 12603710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special Announcement!

We're thrilled to announce that our game is now available on Steam for Mac! You can finally experience the enchanting world of TINY ATOLLS on your Mac.

TINY ATOLLS is a minimalist building strategy game that revolves around forging meaningful connections between different types and colors. Expand across colorful islands, unlock new tiles, and complete quests to shape and transform your world!

Join the TINY ATOLLS experience on Steam, share your creative strategies, and embark on a journey to reshape picturesque landscapes and build remarkable cities!

Feel free to ask questions, share your thoughts, or report any issues you may encounter. Our team is here to assist you.

Thank you for your support and enthusiasm. We can't wait to see you in the game!

The Tiny Atolls Team

