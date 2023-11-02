 Skip to content

Magnet Mania 3D update for 2 November 2023

Update 2 Magnet Mania 3D

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More content more visual improvements and more cool new puzzles and levels.

We improved the look overall. Added some graphical improvement.

Gave the look more Physical realism.

Changed files in this update

