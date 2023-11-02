 Skip to content

One Button Run update for 2 November 2023

Patch Notes

-'VS Mode' has been updated for two players to enjoy with one PC.
-Japanese has been added.
-After you clear the chapter, you can try again immediately without returning to the Start menu.

