Poly Survivor update for 2 November 2023

[Update log] v1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. More languages are supported, including Danish, Hungarian, Norwegian, Thai, Romanian, Dutch, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Greek, Czech, Swedish, Finnish.
  2. Fix a bug about version displaying.
  3. Fix a sound playing bug after death in prologue.

