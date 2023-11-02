- More languages are supported, including Danish, Hungarian, Norwegian, Thai, Romanian, Dutch, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Greek, Czech, Swedish, Finnish.
- Fix a bug about version displaying.
- Fix a sound playing bug after death in prologue.
Poly Survivor update for 2 November 2023
[Update log] v1.0.3
