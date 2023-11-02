v5-3877 changelog

Improve network transmission efficiency.

Improved network communication rules (now accurately displays the network communication with the server)

Lowered the alert range of [Altar of Demons] NPCs

Discard all herbs before this version, and the old version of herbs can still be used normally.

But it can no longer be obtained

Cancel the alchemy system Danfang mode in the five elements of the calculation step to replace the linear formula of qualification

The weights of qualification-related influences when the attributes of the pills are finally calculated in the Danfang mode are increased

In the furnace mode, no changes are made and the status quo is maintained

Comprehensively compress the total amount of herbs

A new herb system has been launched, and now herbs of each element have 4 qualities. One for each quality

At present, a total of 4 types of quality are subdivided into single attributes, cool attributes, and compound attributes

The total number of herbs currently attacks 410