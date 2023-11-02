v5-3877 changelog
Improve network transmission efficiency.
Improved network communication rules (now accurately displays the network communication with the server)
Lowered the alert range of [Altar of Demons] NPCs
Discard all herbs before this version, and the old version of herbs can still be used normally.
But it can no longer be obtained
Cancel the alchemy system Danfang mode in the five elements of the calculation step to replace the linear formula of qualification
The weights of qualification-related influences when the attributes of the pills are finally calculated in the Danfang mode are increased
In the furnace mode, no changes are made and the status quo is maintained
Comprehensively compress the total amount of herbs
A new herb system has been launched, and now herbs of each element have 4 qualities. One for each quality
At present, a total of 4 types of quality are subdivided into single attributes, cool attributes, and compound attributes
The total number of herbs currently attacks 410
Changed files in this update