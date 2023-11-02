EA v0.33: Sandbox mode and swimming

New update with some requested features. The new sandbox mode will allow you to play without having to focus on HP, mothership or protecting anything. Just you and unlimited number of enemies in a map. If you die, you will just respawn again. There will be no XP gained in this mode.

Other additions:

Swimming ability for the player. Now the ocean will not be as if it was air. You can always press the jump button for a while and start flying again.

Added buoyancy for some objects.

Added guided missile to attack helicopter and altitude control now takes the water into account.

Reduced some textures.

Gameplay video, let me know what you think about this new level.

