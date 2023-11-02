Content Creator Spotlight

As always, we're very impressed by the content posted on Youtube and Twitch every week. This week we've released a major Patch update, and we're looking forward to your feedback and to seeing you play it.

As we do every week, we'd like to introduce you to some content creators who have published some very interesting content on Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors. If you've been publishing lately and we haven't mentioned you, we're about to!

Here are the videos selected for this week:

Indie Gameplays: Rogue + Wizard in Hyper Mode | Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors | NEW Rarity System and Victory!

Mouz: Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors - Mythic Difficulty - Crying Kings - Fighter - Hyper mode

Dizzle's Arcade & Gaming: Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors - Crypt Adventure - Attempt 1 [Rogue-Wizard]

Gearomatic Games: Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Rayek World: Quelques nouveautés intéressante | PATHFINDER : Gallowspire Survivors (Early access)

