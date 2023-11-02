Step into the Arena: Tournament Mode Unveiled!

The Rules of Engagement
Five Rituals. One after the other. And at the end? Eternal bragging rights.
In Deceit 2's brand new Tournament Mode, you'll engage in a relentless series of five Rituals with the same set of players, all vying for points. Your standing in the group is determined by the Favour you've earned—be it through task completion, executing Innocents, or activating Weak Points, among other devious deeds.
The Point Breakdown
- 1st Place: 12 Points
- 2nd Place: 9 Points
- 3rd Place: 7 Points
- ...and so on, down to 9th Place with 1 Point.
But wait, there's a twist! The penultimate game offers 50% extra points, and the final showdown doubles the stakes with 100% extra points. This sets the stage for jaw-dropping comebacks and heart-wrenching falls from grace.
Keep an eye on the ever-updating scoreboard to know who you need to outwit—or watch out for. The player with the most points at the end of the five Rituals reigns as the Tournament Champion... until the next Tournament begins, of course!
How to Get in on the Action
Spot the option for "Tournament Mode" in party settings. To host a Tournament, simply click it, then set your Custom Options, and invite your fellow deceivers. Tournament hosts have the power to lock in Custom Options, which can remain in effect until the Tournament concludes.
And yes, even Demo accounts can join the fun, as long as they're invited by a player with a full game copy.
Play Fair, Play Smart
As always, we expect all players to adhere to the game's rules and Code of Conduct. Don't be that person who spoils the fun for everyone else.
What's Next for Tournaments?
To kick off the Tournament Mode launch, we're hosting a special event this weekend. Join Ohmwrecker, Friskk and friends live on Twitch as they thrash it out to see who comes out on top in the first big Tournament stream!
In addition, the player who wins the most Community Tournaments this Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November will earn a unique title! And looking ahead, we're planning to introduce even more Custom Options tailored for Tournaments, as well as look to refine how scoring works based on the feedback you share. Stay tuned for updates!
So, are you ready to prove you're the ultimate deceiver? The Tournament Mode awaits your cunning!
Patch Notes
Audio
- Adjusted more sounds so that they’ll be correctly affected by the volume sliders in the settings menu.
- Increased the volume of destroyable walls being destroyed.
- Reduced the volume of the Terror transforming and the general ambience in the In-Between.
- Updated the Guardian & Innocent’s intro cinematic audio to sound more positive.
- Added sounds for the fixing generator animation.
- Added sounds for the adrenaline first-time-equip animation.
- Reduced volume of ambient room sounds.
- [FIXED] The Terror’s audio for time running out in the In-Between cuts off early.
Animation
- Improved the animations for using the Sanity Serum in 1P.
- Added 3P use animations for the Adrenaline item.
- Updated the animation for the Terror’s failed grab in 1P.
- [FIXED] Punching in quick succession can cause the animation to not play in 1P.
- [FIXED] The Bag Scanner is rotated incorrectly on feminine characters, causing the results to be hidden.
Character
- [FIXED] Rachel’s shoulder clips through some cosmetics.
Gameplay & UI
- The Mask now uses a radial menu to select what player you want to disguise as.
- Adjusted the Terror’s grab logic to reduce the likelihood of them not being able to grab a player that’s not on the ground.
- Stopped players from being able to grab the Escape Key if they’re about to enter a cinematic. This previously caused players to get stuck on a black screen.
- The Guardian & Warden’s The Booke O’ Betweene entries are now visible by default without having played the role(s).
- You can no longer pick up the Painting task’s toy if the task isn’t active.
- Each press of ‘Space’ now rotates the images on the Pinboard task by 90 degrees, instead of having to hold it down.
- You’re no longer blocked from moving when placing a Light Trap.
- Adjusted how the ‘Escape Artist’ achievement is unlocked in an attempt to resolve some players not receiving it.
- [FIXED] Players can get stuck when vaulting if another player is in the way.
- [FIXED] Throwing a grenade underhand causes the player to move at a different speed to throwing one overhand.
Changed files in this update