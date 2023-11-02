Step into the Arena: Tournament Mode Unveiled!

The Rules of Engagement

Five Rituals. One after the other. And at the end? Eternal bragging rights.

In Deceit 2's brand new Tournament Mode, you'll engage in a relentless series of five Rituals with the same set of players, all vying for points. Your standing in the group is determined by the Favour you've earned—be it through task completion, executing Innocents, or activating Weak Points, among other devious deeds.

The Point Breakdown

1st Place: 12 Points

2nd Place: 9 Points

3rd Place: 7 Points

...and so on, down to 9th Place with 1 Point.

But wait, there's a twist! The penultimate game offers 50% extra points, and the final showdown doubles the stakes with 100% extra points. This sets the stage for jaw-dropping comebacks and heart-wrenching falls from grace.

Keep an eye on the ever-updating scoreboard to know who you need to outwit—or watch out for. The player with the most points at the end of the five Rituals reigns as the Tournament Champion... until the next Tournament begins, of course!

How to Get in on the Action

Spot the option for "Tournament Mode" in party settings. To host a Tournament, simply click it, then set your Custom Options, and invite your fellow deceivers. Tournament hosts have the power to lock in Custom Options, which can remain in effect until the Tournament concludes.

And yes, even Demo accounts can join the fun, as long as they're invited by a player with a full game copy.

Play Fair, Play Smart

As always, we expect all players to adhere to the game's rules and Code of Conduct. Don't be that person who spoils the fun for everyone else.

What's Next for Tournaments?

To kick off the Tournament Mode launch, we're hosting a special event this weekend. Join Ohmwrecker, Friskk and friends live on Twitch as they thrash it out to see who comes out on top in the first big Tournament stream!

In addition, the player who wins the most Community Tournaments this Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November will earn a unique title! And looking ahead, we're planning to introduce even more Custom Options tailored for Tournaments, as well as look to refine how scoring works based on the feedback you share. Stay tuned for updates!

So, are you ready to prove you're the ultimate deceiver? The Tournament Mode awaits your cunning!

Patch Notes

Audio

Adjusted more sounds so that they’ll be correctly affected by the volume sliders in the settings menu.

Increased the volume of destroyable walls being destroyed.

Reduced the volume of the Terror transforming and the general ambience in the In-Between.

Updated the Guardian & Innocent’s intro cinematic audio to sound more positive.

Added sounds for the fixing generator animation.

Added sounds for the adrenaline first-time-equip animation.

Reduced volume of ambient room sounds.

[FIXED] The Terror’s audio for time running out in the In-Between cuts off early.

Animation

Improved the animations for using the Sanity Serum in 1P.

Added 3P use animations for the Adrenaline item.

Updated the animation for the Terror’s failed grab in 1P.

[FIXED] Punching in quick succession can cause the animation to not play in 1P.

[FIXED] The Bag Scanner is rotated incorrectly on feminine characters, causing the results to be hidden.

Character

[FIXED] Rachel’s shoulder clips through some cosmetics.

Gameplay & UI