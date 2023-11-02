 Skip to content

Pupa普帕 update for 2 November 2023

Patch Note Nov. 01

2 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have patched the issues of some dialogue errors, adjusted the difficulty of the first test, and the transition between scenes. Thanks for your support! We will continue support the operation of this game!

