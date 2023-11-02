We have patched the issues of some dialogue errors, adjusted the difficulty of the first test, and the transition between scenes. Thanks for your support! We will continue support the operation of this game!
Pupa普帕 update for 2 November 2023
Patch Note Nov. 01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
