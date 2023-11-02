 Skip to content

Monster Hide update for 2 November 2023

Update 1.4

Build 12603065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The bullet tracers have different colors depending on the weapon upgrade
  • Reloading the shotgun is faster
  • The sniper and smg can now have a silencer
  • Some minor changes
  • Bugs fixed

