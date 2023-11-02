- The bullet tracers have different colors depending on the weapon upgrade
- Reloading the shotgun is faster
- The sniper and smg can now have a silencer
- Some minor changes
- Bugs fixed
Monster Hide update for 2 November 2023
Update 1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218691 Depot 2218691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update