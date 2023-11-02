1.01.14: Turnip and beet caves + modding tutorials

New areas in I3: Turnip Caves and Beet Caves. Turnips can be found in Tegan's Garden and in the center of Mahogany Trees. Under the ground of Turnips are Turnip caves, which contain monsters, treasure, more Turnips, and Beets. Under the ground of Beets are caverns where you can find the city of Essex.

The package_tutorial1 and package_tutorial2 packages have been added. These can be played by the user. That is, the user can interact with the tutorial worlds and also modify the tutorial code to learn how to mod the game. These worlds describe step by step how the user can create their own package (a world with its own game rules and entities).