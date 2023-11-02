 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 2 November 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.25 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12602840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Improvements

Item

  • Chilgyetang food item has been added.
  • Stewed taro food item has been added.

Animals/NPCs

  • Animal snakes have been increased in size and seen a bit more often.

Natural systems/artificial features

  • Changed to remove remaining items from missing artifacts.
  • The ability to destroy artifacts has been changed to only work when facing a pillar.

Background music, sound effects

  • The sound heard when demolishing artifacts has been changed.

UI/UX

  • Some buff icons have been added.

Proficiency

  • When a tightrope walking performance is successful, the performance ability increases slightly.

User convenience

  • A back button has been added when entering the exhibition hall.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where there were no NPCs wandering around the castle under certain circumstances.

Multiplayer

  • You can watch pansori performances by singers and singers.

Changed depots in network branch

View more data in app history for build 12602840
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link