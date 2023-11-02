Korea Dynasty 0.5.25 Update

Improvements
Item
- Chilgyetang food item has been added.
- Stewed taro food item has been added.
Animals/NPCs
- Animal snakes have been increased in size and seen a bit more often.
Natural systems/artificial features
- Changed to remove remaining items from missing artifacts.
- The ability to destroy artifacts has been changed to only work when facing a pillar.
Background music, sound effects
- The sound heard when demolishing artifacts has been changed.
UI/UX
- Some buff icons have been added.
Proficiency
- When a tightrope walking performance is successful, the performance ability increases slightly.
User convenience
- A back button has been added when entering the exhibition hall.
Bug fix
- Fixed an issue where there were no NPCs wandering around the castle under certain circumstances.
Multiplayer
- You can watch pansori performances by singers and singers.
Changed depots in network branch