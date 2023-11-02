Version 0.18.2 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a follow up to last week's ammo update for you this week!

You can now set the amount of ammo the police station has, from 0 to 10,000 and then Infinite. I've also added the ability to track the amount of ammo the station has remaining when the mouse is over the ammo prompt:

The second part of this week's update has been spent on improving the AI, specifically the code that deals with trying to get into formation. I'm sure if you've spent some time with the game you've noticed police have had trouble getting into these kinds of formations:

Units were either getting stuck on cars or other units blocking them and ended up moving back and forth. I've reworked this algorithm so they are much better at getting into position and the police are a lot more efficient as a result.

I think soon I'll be winding down on tweaking Cop AI so let me know what you want to see next! Thanks for playing!