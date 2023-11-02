Meadow Hotfix, November 2

New features
Server refresh button is now added to the lobby screen
-
Fixes
-
Players no longer have access to the animals they do not own
-
Game no longer crashes when you can't connect to a server
-
New fixes to help players connect to servers have been implemented
Known issues
- Pointer being visible when using the radar
- Some meshes in the tropical region being distorted on some GPUs
- Funghi and crystals are not detected in the sense mode
- Some of the cloud models being rotated vertically
- Some people experience issues with connection and for some it still takes a few attempts
- Mac not supported
Changed files in this update