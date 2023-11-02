 Skip to content

Meadow update for 2 November 2023

Meadow Hotfix, November 2

Last edited by Wendy

New features

Server refresh button is now added to the lobby screen

  • Fixes

  • Players no longer have access to the animals they do not own

  • Game no longer crashes when you can't connect to a server

  • New fixes to help players connect to servers have been implemented

Known issues
  • Pointer being visible when using the radar
  • Some meshes in the tropical region being distorted on some GPUs
  • Funghi and crystals are not detected in the sense mode
  • Some of the cloud models being rotated vertically
  • Some people experience issues with connection and for some it still takes a few attempts
  • Mac not supported

