Join the beta-test team for a new multiplayer system

Hello Warchiefs !

Halloween just ended, and we are now approaching the release of the next major update for the game.

A lot of things are planned for the next update, and there is one especially that we know you are waiting for. To achieve it, we’ll need your help.

A beta test to improve the multiplayer experience

We know a lot of people are asking for a rework of the current lobby system. That is why we are trying out a new lobby finding system!

To test out this new system, we are looking for players to stress the server and fully explore the features of the multiplayer. We are making this beta test to ensure what we propose reaches your needs in terms of features and quality of life.

For another part of the update you’ll be able to test, Northgard next clan will be available for multiplayer games! Some features are still in progress, so we’ll gladly receive bug reports and feedback on the matter as well.

If you are a ranked or casual multiplayer enjoyer, reach out to us by filling out the form below:

[Lobby Finder beta application](https://forms.gle/bS6f6Rqgktf6gwaT7 style=button)

We will keep you in touch about the advancement of the beta and contact you by mail if you are selected to participate in it!

Some questions you might have

Why is it not matchmaking?

A lot of explanations were made on that subject, but the main point was that the player base of Northgard is not sufficient at the moment to offer a functional and satisfying match-making system. The new system makes you reach a lobby that matches your profile and preferences without having you check several lobbies in a row.

We think it might be a good proposition, but you will be the judges of that.

If I play ranked, will the game in the beta count for my gp?

The ranked game in the beta version will not affect your gp in the live version!

Will I be able to share my gameplay with videos and stream?

The concept and gameplay you will see are not final and can be subject to change. For that reason, we do not authorize the recording and streaming of the content inside the beta.

Thank you already for your interest in the game and its development. We are glad to have a community that shares enough feedback for us to make the game evolve in such a way.

We sincerely hope this beta will help us assure the best release for you!

Shiro Community Team

