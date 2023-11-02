Patch - 2nd Nov 23

Quick patch to address bugs I have taken notice of from watching streamers play Unavailed.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that could potentially let the player retry from the next day after running out of energy/hunger.
- Fixed a spelling mistake.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Quick patch to address bugs I have taken notice of from watching streamers play Unavailed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update