 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unavailed update for 2 November 2023

Patch - 2nd Nov 23

Share · View all patches · Build 12602728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to address bugs I have taken notice of from watching streamers play Unavailed.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that could potentially let the player retry from the next day after running out of energy/hunger.
  • Fixed a spelling mistake.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2601191 Depot 2601191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link