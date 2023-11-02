Update, Version 20231102

English

############Content################

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field]New location: Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 3F (The center part is still a work in progress.)

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 3F]Added butterfly and fishing support.

[Dr. Kyofu]Her random mission may now request Crabs, Pigs, Stone Turtles, Kamerans, Scarecrows, Sheeps, Toads

[Localization]Changed the default font of Traditional Chinese in an attempt to fix an issue of missing characters.

[Zombies in Queensmouth]Added a mission log after you show Deputy Judy the sheriff's journey before you read the book.

#######Debug##################

[Queensmouth Junkyard House]Fixed a typo in Chinese localizations.

[Containment Breach]Fixed a typo in the mission log text of Traditional Chinese.

[Scroll of Speed]Fixed a bug that the message "Scroll of Speed has expired" may interrupt dialogs.

[Dialog]Fixed a bug that a character's name may sometimes not display correctly in Chinese localizations if the name has both Chinese and English characters.

The fixes above are thanks to Chuliko's Streaming today. :）

简体中文

############Content################

【水田迷宫】新区域：水田迷宫3F（中央区域仍然在施工）

【水田迷宫3F】加入了蝴蝶和钓鱼支持。

【恐怖博士】她的随机任务现在可能会出现要求捕捉螃蟹、猪、石龟、卡梅兰恩、稻草人、羊、蟾蜍的情况。

【本地化】改变了繁体中文的默认字体，尝试修复文字丢失问题。

【王后镇的僵尸问题】在你将警长的日记给朱迪看之后，看那本书之前，加入了一段任务日志。

#######Debug##################

【王后镇垃圾场小屋】修复了一个中文文本的错别字。

【突破收容】修复了一个在繁体中文任务日志里的错别字。

【速度卷轴】修复了一个【速度卷轴已经过期】的信息会影响对话的Bug。

【对话】修复了当一个角色名字同时包含中文和英文时对话中名字窗口中的名字有时会显示不完整的Bug

以上的修复内容，感谢粟可今天的直播。 :)

