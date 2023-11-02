Update 1.73-4 Patch Notes

-
Fixed an issue with VSS aiming a little too low, causing difficulty hitting crows using auto-lock-on controls
Fixed an issue with auto-lock-on aiming at animals too high, causing missed shots
Decreased the muzzle velocity of 5.45x39mm guns because the faster bullets tend to miss collision at lower frame rates
Slightly increased the damage of M16 and 5.56x45mm ammo for balancing.
