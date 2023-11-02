 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 2 November 2023

Update 1.73-4 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with VSS aiming a little too low, causing difficulty hitting crows using auto-lock-on controls

  • Fixed an issue with auto-lock-on aiming at animals too high, causing missed shots

  • Decreased the muzzle velocity of 5.45x39mm guns because the faster bullets tend to miss collision at lower frame rates

  • Slightly increased the damage of M16 and 5.56x45mm ammo for balancing.

