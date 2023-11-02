WARBOX 0.0.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12602605 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Still solving issues related to game size and the packaging process. Please bear with me.

Humvee was added to military airport for testing purposes. Vehicles will be here soon, this is just the first working version.



NEW CONTENT

Added Objective Markers



Escape Scenario now has an objective

Neck shots are back



New Audio

New BAR audio

New G43 audio

New G18 audio

New Kar98K audio

New ASVAL audio





Added SVD

Added Deagle Pistol

British_02 Voice Lines



NEW CHANGES

Most maps revisited and updated

Thompson now uses AK 3rd person poses (PLACEHOLDER)

FP movement animations additive blended with reload animations

Preset Factions Improved voice randomization

Reworked HUD display for health status

Adjusted injury values to make characters tank less bullets and get injured faster



Limited dismemberment to slice above the calf and forearms for a better look

More environmental stains from dismemberment



AI stick to cover a lot more often

AI will prioritize reloading and healing when in cover



OPTIMIZATION

Reduced EQS calls for AI behavior when taking cover

BUGFIXES