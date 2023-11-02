WARBOX 0.0.4.3

Still solving issues related to game size and the packaging process. Please bear with me.
Humvee was added to military airport for testing purposes. Vehicles will be here soon, this is just the first working version.
NEW CONTENT
- Added Objective Markers
- Escape Scenario now has an objective
- Neck shots are back
- New Audio
- New BAR audio
- New G43 audio
- New G18 audio
- New Kar98K audio
- New ASVAL audio
- Added SVD
- Added Deagle Pistol
- British_02 Voice Lines
NEW CHANGES
- Most maps revisited and updated
- Thompson now uses AK 3rd person poses (PLACEHOLDER)
- FP movement animations additive blended with reload animations
- Preset Factions Improved voice randomization
- Reworked HUD display for health status
- Adjusted injury values to make characters tank less bullets and get injured faster
- Limited dismemberment to slice above the calf and forearms for a better look
- More environmental stains from dismemberment
- AI stick to cover a lot more often
- AI will prioritize reloading and healing when in cover
OPTIMIZATION
- Reduced EQS calls for AI behavior when taking cover
BUGFIXES
- Fixed A few animation issues with Mortar
- Fixed M18 Smoke not attaching to hand
- Fixed character animations prone constant stepping
- Fixed character animations bending at the knees very low
- Dismembered limbs can now collide with other physics bodies
- Fixed Dismembered Limb metallic body part issues
- Fixed Player third person reload animation
- Fixed Automatic weapons still firing when dropped
