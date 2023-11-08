Game Stutter Fix & QoL Improvements

Hey Colonists!

We know it's been a while and some of you have been itching for news - it's finally here!

This update fixes the game stutter that most players have been running into since the last patch plus a host of quality of life tweaks many of you have asked for! Below are three of the key changes in this update. Let us know if you have any further stuttering issues in our Discord!

Added a new gift category: Hated Gifts. Gifting these to the NPCs results in a bigger affection drop

Implemented Omni-tool mishaps: NPCs will now react when an Omni-tool action on them

Current energy percentage is now visible

QoL Improvements

The game now displays information about the items we pick up

Items are now automatically added to free slots on the toolbar

Added a relevant button to all interaction prompts

Nighttime is now a little brighter

Added “Press to continue” prompt to the initial cutscene

Inventory can no longer be opened during a cutscene

The game now asks for confirmation when giving gifts to NPCs

Adjusted gamepad controls on the map menu

Bonus effects now have a visible duration

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue that caused the game to lag after playing for an extended period of time

Daily interaction bonus now goes up to “Friends” status only, as intended

Fixed audio in the initial cutscene

Interaction prompts now correctly fit the screen after the resolution changes

Fixed an incorrect “Remove from cart” button prompt in the Store

Fixed an issue that could cause the character’s model to disappear after using a teleport

Fixed an issue that could cause multiple UI windows to be open at the same time

Fixed an issue that could cause plant models to become distorted

The calendar will now work correctly after second terraform phase begins

Fixed a cutscene in which a fishing house could disappear

