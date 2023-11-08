Game Stutter Fix & QoL Improvements

Hey Colonists!
We know it's been a while and some of you have been itching for news - it's finally here!
This update fixes the game stutter that most players have been running into since the last patch plus a host of quality of life tweaks many of you have asked for! Below are three of the key changes in this update. Let us know if you have any further stuttering issues in our Discord!
Added a new gift category: Hated Gifts. Gifting these to the NPCs results in a bigger affection drop
Implemented Omni-tool mishaps: NPCs will now react when an Omni-tool action on them
Current energy percentage is now visible
QoL Improvements
- The game now displays information about the items we pick up
- Items are now automatically added to free slots on the toolbar
- Added a relevant button to all interaction prompts
- Nighttime is now a little brighter
- Added “Press to continue” prompt to the initial cutscene
- Inventory can no longer be opened during a cutscene
- The game now asks for confirmation when giving gifts to NPCs
- Adjusted gamepad controls on the map menu
- Bonus effects now have a visible duration
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue that caused the game to lag after playing for an extended period of time
- Daily interaction bonus now goes up to “Friends” status only, as intended
- Fixed audio in the initial cutscene
- Interaction prompts now correctly fit the screen after the resolution changes
- Fixed an incorrect “Remove from cart” button prompt in the Store
- Fixed an issue that could cause the character’s model to disappear after using a teleport
- Fixed an issue that could cause multiple UI windows to be open at the same time
- Fixed an issue that could cause plant models to become distorted
- The calendar will now work correctly after second terraform phase begins
- Fixed a cutscene in which a fishing house could disappear
Follow us on our socials and join the amazing community in our Discord to share your feedback and thoughts as well as any issues you come across.
Tiktok
Instagram
Facebook
Reddit
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1465550/One_Lonely_Outpost/
Changed files in this update