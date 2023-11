Share · View all patches · Build 12602583 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 14:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix for some urgent and not-so-urgent issues:

Fixed issues with some of the final levels.

Clarified tutorials for two mid-late game mechanics.

Improved edge cases when customizing colours.

Sorry to everyone who couldn't finish the game due to the issues on the final levels. I've triple checked everything now but please let me know if you find anything out of place.

Thanks again for your bug reports and suggestions!