Boundless Creativity and More Patches!

Hello Ground Handlers,

These past few days, we’ve been looking at all of your beautiful custom liveries and we’re more than impressed with your creativity!

From faithful recreations of your favourite local airlines, to your own, original designs - the AirportSim Steam Workshop is a sprawling hub of creativity, and we love browsing through it! Which is why our next set of patches aims to make the use of custom assets even more enjoyable.

We’ve significantly reduced loading times while using custom liveries by changing the file format of the liveries themselves. The game might load a little bit longer right after you install a new livery, but will run smoothly after that. If you’re a skin creator, we’ve implemented a new refresh button in the livery menu, that’ll allow you to instantly update your creations by rebuilding the file to reflect your changes.

We’ve also fixed a bunch of bugs and made small quality of life adjustments. As always, you can find the complete set of patches and fixes in our Patch Notes: HERE.

Once again, we want to thank you for your incredible dedication to hunting bugs and pointing them out to us on [Discord](www.discord.gg/airportsim). Your participation is the key to consistently enhancing AirportSim, and we’re incredibly thankful for your help.

Additionally, starting next week and continuing throughout November, Patch Notes will be published every Thursday, so keep your eyes peeled. Soon, we’ll be releasing a road map that will line out the upcoming changes and additions that you can expect.

And finally: don’t forget to catch our livestream on Twitch, tomorrow at 8PM CET / 2PM EDT / 11AM PT.

See you on the tarmac, Ground Handlers!