November's Update: Patch Notes and Known Issues

Today we are excited to share the patch notes of our October Update! Since we shifted our Early Access release date, we scaled back some of the added features originally planned for launch, so this new build doesn’t have everything we are still working on included.
However, it does have a bunch of the stuff we’ve been working on, including a first pass on performance, server stability and significant improvements over item persistence issues many of you reported!
Buckle up, this is a big update!
Scope of the test
- Test Performance on different hardware configurations
- Test Server Stability under stress conditions
- Test Object Persistence (Chests and Player Inventories should never corrupt or be lost)
- Test AI improvements
- Test Server Travel
- Test and gather feedback on the new construction limits
Patch Notes
Major Changes
- Various improvements on Object Persistence. As a result player inventories and chests should be * reliable and not lose/corrupt items.
- Lighting and color balance have been tweaked
- Performance and Stability have been improved
- Points of interest are now marked on the map
- Enemy AI has seen some improvements
- Improved the Graphical Quality of “Medium” preset
Server
- Added Region Selection on Main Menu
- Added Server Selection on Character Creation
- Fixed various issues that were causing the server to crash
Gameplay
-
Fixed various bugs preventing Death Containers from spawning
-
Restored Ladders functionality
-
Players can now drown in the water
-
Fixed a bug that was causing headshots and critical damages not to work
-
Fixed Headshots not working on Hounds
-
Torches will remain lit after being thrown
-
Enemy AI is now alerted by player noises
-
Grenades now damage construction pieces
-
Added construction limits. Specifically:
- Radius 150m
- Max Pieces 2500 (Number of Pieces that can be snapped together)
- Max Height 30
Game World
- More work on the new Lahaina Social Area.
- A vendor has been added to the Lahaina Social Area
- Some buildings were causing performance issues and have been temporarily removed from the game world
- Improved visual quality of the sky
Dungeons
- The Sewers Dungeon is now fully explorable and can be completed
- Increases the number of mutant spawns found in each level of the Sewer Dungeon
- Fixed numerous collision issues, missing static meshes and material issues inside each level of the Sewer Dungeon.
UI
- Added loot notification queue
- Added a priority system for interactions. Higher-priority interactions get selected first.
- Added and improved loading screens in the game
- Added Height indicators to the map’s points of interest
- Added a new quest indicator in the quest journal
Other Bugs/Changes
- Fixed a DOF Issue that was causing the sun to have a black disk around it
- Fixed a bug where metal barricades were only damaging players jumping on top of it
- Fixed some 127 Converter interactions
- Fixed a bug that was causing some animations not to cancel correctly
- Fixed gun attachments replicating more slots than they should
- Fixed Repair Bench status not updating upon Rai changes
- Fixed garbage collection crashes when recycling construction pieces
- Fixed projectiles with fire not attaching the fire to the right socket
- Added a system to log and benchmark performance
- Fixed the camera crouching or being prone while using a ladder
- Adjusted some collisions and meshes that were causing the players to get stuck
- Fixed some Totem Permissions not being applied correctly
Known Issues
Major issues:
- VSM and Nanite are not fully optimized yet and we are actively working on these. Turn them on at your own risk
- Walking around the vendors' area of Thorcon (Spawn Area) may cause some stutters. We are actively looking into these
- Walking towards the new vendor in the Historic District (Social Area) will cause a significant stutter that can last up to a second.
- The Elevator in the communication tower might not have collision the first time. We recommend calling the elevator and then taking it only after it comes down again
- Playing in Borderless windowed won't change the resolution of the game after changing it to something else. As a workaround please play in FullScreen or change the System Display Resolution.
Minor Issues:
- Ladder interaction will sometimes fail if the player is standing too close despite the interaction prompt appearing
- Water splashes can be heard when walking on sand, close to the water
- Some models have Level of Detail issues, causing them to appear at a lower quality even if up close * We are actively working on fixing these
- The sound of Walking/Running or any step the player takes is sometimes duplicated and/or delayed
- Some assets in the game world or within dungeons may be missing collision, please report this to us so we can get them fixed
- Bases that are Too wide might start de-rendering some pieces further away from the original Totem. This is an extreme case and only limited to bases as wide as 2 map squares
- Equipping any kind of bow prevents the footstep sound from playing. This is being addressed in a future patch
- Players may experience a temporary drop in performance while using the Tier 2 Crafting Bench inside the Thorcon. This is being fixed in a future patch
- The combat medic talent is not working - it will be fixed in the next update
- No Texture on female glasses/sunglasses
- Some Item icons like the Shorts and Starter Pistol are not appearing correctly, showing no icon or a different item
