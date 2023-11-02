November's Update: Patch Notes and Known Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 12602527 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 20:33:38 UTC by Wendy

Aloha Thrivers!

Today we are excited to share the patch notes of our October Update! Since we shifted our Early Access release date, we scaled back some of the added features originally planned for launch, so this new build doesn’t have everything we are still working on included.

However, it does have a bunch of the stuff we’ve been working on, including a first pass on performance, server stability and significant improvements over item persistence issues many of you reported!

Buckle up, this is a big update!

Scope of the test

Test Performance on different hardware configurations

Test Server Stability under stress conditions

Test Object Persistence (Chests and Player Inventories should never corrupt or be lost)

Test AI improvements

Test Server Travel

Test and gather feedback on the new construction limits

Patch Notes

Major Changes

Various improvements on Object Persistence. As a result player inventories and chests should be * reliable and not lose/corrupt items.

Lighting and color balance have been tweaked

Performance and Stability have been improved

Points of interest are now marked on the map

Enemy AI has seen some improvements

Improved the Graphical Quality of “Medium” preset

Server

Added Region Selection on Main Menu

Added Server Selection on Character Creation

Fixed various issues that were causing the server to crash

Gameplay

Fixed various bugs preventing Death Containers from spawning

Restored Ladders functionality

Players can now drown in the water

Fixed a bug that was causing headshots and critical damages not to work

Fixed Headshots not working on Hounds

Torches will remain lit after being thrown

Enemy AI is now alerted by player noises

Grenades now damage construction pieces

Added construction limits. Specifically: Radius 150m Max Pieces 2500 (Number of Pieces that can be snapped together) Max Height 30



Game World

More work on the new Lahaina Social Area.

A vendor has been added to the Lahaina Social Area

Some buildings were causing performance issues and have been temporarily removed from the game world

Improved visual quality of the sky

Dungeons

The Sewers Dungeon is now fully explorable and can be completed

Increases the number of mutant spawns found in each level of the Sewer Dungeon

Fixed numerous collision issues, missing static meshes and material issues inside each level of the Sewer Dungeon.

UI

Added loot notification queue

Added a priority system for interactions. Higher-priority interactions get selected first.

Added and improved loading screens in the game

Added Height indicators to the map’s points of interest

Added a new quest indicator in the quest journal

Other Bugs/Changes

Fixed a DOF Issue that was causing the sun to have a black disk around it

Fixed a bug where metal barricades were only damaging players jumping on top of it

Fixed some 127 Converter interactions

Fixed a bug that was causing some animations not to cancel correctly

Fixed gun attachments replicating more slots than they should

Fixed Repair Bench status not updating upon Rai changes

Fixed garbage collection crashes when recycling construction pieces

Fixed projectiles with fire not attaching the fire to the right socket

Added a system to log and benchmark performance

Fixed the camera crouching or being prone while using a ladder

Adjusted some collisions and meshes that were causing the players to get stuck

Fixed some Totem Permissions not being applied correctly

Known Issues

Major issues:

VSM and Nanite are not fully optimized yet and we are actively working on these. Turn them on at your own risk

Walking around the vendors' area of Thorcon (Spawn Area) may cause some stutters. We are actively looking into these

Walking towards the new vendor in the Historic District (Social Area) will cause a significant stutter that can last up to a second.

The Elevator in the communication tower might not have collision the first time. We recommend calling the elevator and then taking it only after it comes down again

Playing in Borderless windowed won't change the resolution of the game after changing it to something else. As a workaround please play in FullScreen or change the System Display Resolution.

Minor Issues: