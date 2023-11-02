BET 0.5 Out Now!

Hey everyone! I'm pleased to announce that BET 0.5 is out now! This is our most significant update yet and I'm so excited for you all to play it. This update lays the foundation for lots of future content. As always, expect bugs for the first few days, I am always humbled by the community's ability to find a laundry list of bugs each update. Please send your bug reports in the discord's Suggestions And Bugs Channel. Technically, the update was released last night at 9:00 PM EST, but I have held back from making a big announcement while I fixed some pressing bugs. Enjoy!
Final Changelist:
- Level !
- Level 37
- Level 0 Overhaul (Plus a Brand New Subsection)
- Inventory System (Tarkov Style Jigsaw Inventory)
- Sanity System (Players must now maintain their sanity to survive)
- Camera Overhaul (Zooming, Auto Focus, and Ultra Realistic Camera Shake)
- New Item/Looting Mechanic
- Minor Level 1 Overhaul
- Skin Stealer Overhaul
- Minor Environmental Changes to Level 2 and 4
- Jumping
- Brand New UI/HUD
- Fall Damage Mechanic
- Major Graphical Overhauls to Almost All Levels
- Performance Improvements
- Sprint Tweaks
- Remappable Controls
- Huge Multiplayer Improvements (Client Jitters/Lag)
- Tons of Small Gameplay and QOL Features
Changed files in this update