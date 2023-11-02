 Skip to content

GateTail update for 2 November 2023

GateTail-Windows: V:1.85 - The Quality Of Life Update

Build 12602437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Secret miniboss + ending

  • Gave the player much more MAX MP during the beginning of the game

  • Tweaked the difficulties' stat changes to prevent unfairness

  • More moves/actions are available earlier than before

  • You can now fast travel through the first area of the game

  • Various other minor fixes + improvements

  • Preparing for 2.0

Changed files in this update

