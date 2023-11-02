Patch v3.0 - New Stadium and loads of improvements!

Axis Football 2024 v3.0 is now live!
Check out the brand new stadium for the LA Tide!
Full Patch Notes:
- Fixed a bug where using the controller to move certain elements of the play selection weights menu was not working properly.
- Added a new stadium to the game: Las Angeles.
- Adjusted the logic used by the AI teams when deciding whether to resign a player that has an expired contract. Previously, teams were incorrectly letting go of players that they should have resigned.
- Fixed an issue with AI teams signing free agents during the season that would sometimes result in the teams releasing the wrong player on their team.
- Removed the two fans in the Orlando stadium that were floating in the air.
- The clock will now properly run on a successful fourth down conversion.
- Fixed the lighting in the Dallas stadium. It was too dark previously.
- Improved the FA signing logic for AI teams to ensure they are properly capitalizing on available players.
- Improved the fidelity of free agent contracts for AI teams.
- Fixed an issue that was sometimes causing defensive players to be omitted from the team's season/game stats window.
- The box score will now properly show the away team on top and the home team on bottom.
- Added safeties to the list of stats exported in the CSV game stats log
- Game logs and stats should now properly export on Macs
