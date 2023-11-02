 Skip to content

Axis Football 2024 update for 2 November 2023

Patch v3.0 - New Stadium and loads of improvements!

Axis Football 2024 v3.0 is now live!

Check out the brand new stadium for the LA Tide!

Full Patch Notes:

  • Fixed a bug where using the controller to move certain elements of the play selection weights menu was not working properly.
  • Added a new stadium to the game: Las Angeles.
  • Adjusted the logic used by the AI teams when deciding whether to resign a player that has an expired contract. Previously, teams were incorrectly letting go of players that they should have resigned.
  • Fixed an issue with AI teams signing free agents during the season that would sometimes result in the teams releasing the wrong player on their team.
  • Removed the two fans in the Orlando stadium that were floating in the air.
  • The clock will now properly run on a successful fourth down conversion.
  • Fixed the lighting in the Dallas stadium. It was too dark previously.
  • Improved the FA signing logic for AI teams to ensure they are properly capitalizing on available players.
  • Improved the fidelity of free agent contracts for AI teams.
  • Fixed an issue that was sometimes causing defensive players to be omitted from the team's season/game stats window.
  • The box score will now properly show the away team on top and the home team on bottom.
  • Added safeties to the list of stats exported in the CSV game stats log
  • Game logs and stats should now properly export on Macs

