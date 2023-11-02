 Skip to content

Axiom of Maria update for 2 November 2023

0.30.231102 Update Notes

  • Modified to allow walking while scanning.
  • Fixed a bug where scanning does not disengage in some areas.
  • Unified the actions of examining and interacting with devices to both work with the R key.
  • Interact/Examine now works with the R key on the keyboard, and for previous users, it also works with the C key.
  • Fixed a bug where the stamina gauge and the gauge for dash skills showed different values.
  • Adjusted so that the stamina warning only appears during combat.

