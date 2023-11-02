- Modified to allow walking while scanning.
- Fixed a bug where scanning does not disengage in some areas.
- Unified the actions of examining and interacting with devices to both work with the R key.
- Interact/Examine now works with the R key on the keyboard, and for previous users, it also works with the C key.
- Fixed a bug where the stamina gauge and the gauge for dash skills showed different values.
- Adjusted so that the stamina warning only appears during combat.
Axiom of Maria update for 2 November 2023
0.30.231102 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
