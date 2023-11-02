2023.11.2 Version Optimization Update

After a period of testing and feedback from many players, we will be releasing a new version update for the playtest on November 2nd at 19:00. This update includes several changes and improvements. If you have any issues, please provide feedback to us through Discord.
Contents of this week's version:
- Added a reminder list for attacked cities in the bottom right corner, as well as a reminder for decisive battle cities.
- Added transitional effects for faction victory and defeat.
- Modified the style of expedition troops on the world map, adding flags, general avatars, and troop numbers for the respective factions.
- Replaced a batch of general illustrations, mainly removing some fantasy-like special effects.
- Added list display format to the formation, movement, recruitment, and capture interfaces.
- Optimized the STEAM login verification logic to improve login speed.
- Optimized the issue of disconnection during AFK in the lobby.
- Redesigned the basic attack, rage attack, combo skills, and passive skills of all generals.
- Reduced the income after upgrading rural areas in the marketplace.
- The clinic now not only increases the reserve force recovery speed but also increases the reserve force limit.
- The armed village now not only increases the reserve force limit but also increases the food production.
- Removed the effect of increasing the reserve force in the village and modified it to affect the speed of reserve force increase.
- Removed the conscription function and also removed the 100% conscription policy.
- Slightly increased the battle speed.
- Lowered the default reserve force limit of cities. The main city was adjusted from 8000 to 5000, and the supporting city was adjusted from 5000 to 2500.
- Optimized the battlefield UI, now showing complete troop strength for both sides.
