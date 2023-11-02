2023.11.2 Version Optimization Update

After a period of testing and feedback from many players, we will be releasing a new version update for the playtest on November 2nd at 19:00. This update includes several changes and improvements. If you have any issues, please provide feedback to us through Discord.

Contents of this week's version:

Added a reminder list for attacked cities in the bottom right corner, as well as a reminder for decisive battle cities.

Added transitional effects for faction victory and defeat.

Modified the style of expedition troops on the world map, adding flags, general avatars, and troop numbers for the respective factions.

Replaced a batch of general illustrations, mainly removing some fantasy-like special effects.

Added list display format to the formation, movement, recruitment, and capture interfaces.

Optimized the STEAM login verification logic to improve login speed.

Optimized the issue of disconnection during AFK in the lobby.

Redesigned the basic attack, rage attack, combo skills, and passive skills of all generals.

Reduced the income after upgrading rural areas in the marketplace.

The clinic now not only increases the reserve force recovery speed but also increases the reserve force limit.

The armed village now not only increases the reserve force limit but also increases the food production.

Removed the effect of increasing the reserve force in the village and modified it to affect the speed of reserve force increase.

Removed the conscription function and also removed the 100% conscription policy.

Slightly increased the battle speed.

Lowered the default reserve force limit of cities. The main city was adjusted from 8000 to 5000, and the supporting city was adjusted from 5000 to 2500.

Optimized the battlefield UI, now showing complete troop strength for both sides.