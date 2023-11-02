Fixed a bug that caused the volume to go to 0 at the start of the game
Normal difficulty slightly eased
Easy mode has been further eased.
滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 2 November 2023
11/2-3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug that caused the volume to go to 0 at the start of the game
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2635391 Depot 2635391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update