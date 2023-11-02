Territory – Alpha 5.127 ATV Quad Bike

Share · View all patches · Build 12602165 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Driveable Vehicle Quad Bike

ATV Quad Bike added. Can be crafted on the workbench.

Currently the Quad changes to a random skin each time you load the game. Later you will be able to change this and it will save etc.

Added

Lead Resource – used to craft 12v car batteries that are needed to craft vehicles. Currently only lootable soon will also be harvested from wrecked vehicles.

Copper Sulfide Resource – A mixture of Copper, sulphur and nitrate resources crafted on the workbench.

Recipe to craft Lead on the chemical station crafted with Copper Sulfide.

Car battery craft on the workbench.



Chemical station crafting and resource management is starting to flesh out. This is something that will be built upon to keep players busy and thinking.



Changed

Pickup Truck craft now requires a 12v battery

Fixed