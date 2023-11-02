Thank you for your feedback on the first day of release!

**

Thank you to all of you Grand Wizards for playing the game we made!

I've gotten a lot of feedback today about the content of the game, and I thank you all very much!

**

Some of the more frequent content are:

Chapter 3 monster value imbalance.

The overall frequency of feedback about numerical imbalance is high, and we will spend some time focusing on testing this aspect of the content, and hope that more players will tell us what you think.

2、The transition from chapter 2 to chapter 3 is not smooth enough.

The content of this article is the same as the previous one, we will go through a tighter balance adjustment in the subsequent version to solve this problem.

3、The overall EA version has less content and not enough variety of spells and relics.

The current version of the content is indeed from the official full version of our mind there is still a considerable distance, the current version of the number of spells and relics is basically in the 50 ~ 60, we expect the official version of the spells will reach 100 +, these contents will also be gradually updated in the subsequent version.

4, the density of spell effects in the late third chapter is too high.

We have received a lot of information about spell effects covering the character, resulting in not seeing clearly where they are, there are also players suggested that we carry out a different transparency design for special effects, which allows players to adjust on their own, thank you very much for this great wizard, we will follow up as much as possible to optimise this aspect of the content.

We have been paying attention to your feedback, and we hope to work with everyone who participated in the EA test to make Magicraft more mature, thank you for your feedback, and we also invite you to comment on it, so that we can get more clear suggestions and feedback from you, and also make the game better.