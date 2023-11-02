 Skip to content

Nephilim update for 2 November 2023

Update Ver 1.0.3

Nephilim update for 2 November 2023

Update Ver 1.0.3

~ Update notice ~

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances, characters from the Nephilim faction, except for "Junkie", can fakeclaim the same role.
  • Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances, Character that have already been falsified with can be selected again.
  • Fixed an issue where "Status" button on the results screen flashes even if you do not have any status points.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally start with settings different from those set in the cast settings.
  • Fixed an issue where the Role icon ot the character was not displayed correctly during the solitary confinement animation.

Others

  • Changed default display from "Profile" to "Data" when the menu window is displayed.
  • Refined some event CGs.
  • Refined some icons.
  • Added new differences for some event CGs.
  • Changed BGM for some events

Known issues

  • Fluctuation of the hate value by the roleclaim and reports is not applied.
  • Fixed a bug where the target displayed on the minutes was different from the actual target when using some commands.

Please continue to enjoy "Nephilim"!

