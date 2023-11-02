Closed Alpha v0.15.1035

The main goal of this medium sized update is to further stabilize the game and to achieve a smoother experience. Additionally we added some interesting new features (see list below) and rebalanced ship maneuvering during combat.
Features
- Added new small enemy ship
- Added eat/drink sound effects
- Some resources are now flammable.
- Expanded crabs. They now have a hunger meter and can eat your food. They become friendlier by eating, and get hostile by starving.
- Crabs can now be provoked deliberately by shouting mean things to them.
- Added lightning strike that damage your ship (mainly your masts) and cause fires. Can happen to enemy ships as well.
Changed
- Made weapon aiming more responsive (aiming is now without a delay).
- Increased strafe vertical speed so you can approach ships more easily.
- Increased combat area size
- Increased engage speed
- Reduced engage x-distance (x-distance at which spyglass shows up)
- Increased short range combat distance
- Replaced the weapon icons used in the UI by icons that look clearer on a small scale
- Captain log texts are no longer curved (better readability and it behaved inconsistenly anyway).
- Replaced the weapon icons used in the UI by icons that look clearer on a small scale
- Some animations can no longer be interrupted. This prevents you from accidentally interrupting some jobs while the job wasn't done yet.
- Increased rope pull force of boarding hooks and harpoon guns
- Captain now shouts after encounter cinematic is shown instead of before it.
- Crabs now can't walk stairs unless they're hostile.
Fixed
- Several issues with conflicting reservations of resources. Causing errors sometimes when multiple crewmembers want to take the same resource
- Issues with multiple jobs running concurrently on a single character causing broken behaviour and pathing.
- Noticeable stutter when time is advanced (during sleeping or certain events).
- Minor memory leaks.
- Wall atlas issues causing thin lines to appear next to the ship's internal walls.
- Enemy ship not rocking up and down when shown on spyglass
- Default role configured by player also used by enemy AI
- Floating skulls not attacking immediately and hit by own projectile
- Can select crew while using designator
- Weapons freezing mid-air when character dies
- Cannon projectiles disappearing before hitting target ship
- Multiple errors that didn't impact the game noticeably.
- Characters not standing exactly on fishing spots when using them
- Muzzle flash spawning on wrong floor when firing weapon
- Projectiles firing slightly outside the aim-cone when firing a weapon.
- Enemy ship still visible on your screen after having left short range combat.
Changed files in this update