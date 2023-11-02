Closed Alpha v0.15.1035

The main goal of this medium sized update is to further stabilize the game and to achieve a smoother experience. Additionally we added some interesting new features (see list below) and rebalanced ship maneuvering during combat.

Features

Added new small enemy ship

Added eat/drink sound effects

Some resources are now flammable.

Expanded crabs. They now have a hunger meter and can eat your food. They become friendlier by eating, and get hostile by starving.

Crabs can now be provoked deliberately by shouting mean things to them.

Added lightning strike that damage your ship (mainly your masts) and cause fires. Can happen to enemy ships as well.

Changed

Made weapon aiming more responsive (aiming is now without a delay).

Increased strafe vertical speed so you can approach ships more easily.

Increased combat area size

Increased engage speed

Reduced engage x-distance (x-distance at which spyglass shows up)

Increased short range combat distance

Replaced the weapon icons used in the UI by icons that look clearer on a small scale

Captain log texts are no longer curved (better readability and it behaved inconsistenly anyway).

Some animations can no longer be interrupted. This prevents you from accidentally interrupting some jobs while the job wasn't done yet.

Increased rope pull force of boarding hooks and harpoon guns

Captain now shouts after encounter cinematic is shown instead of before it.

Crabs now can't walk stairs unless they're hostile.

Fixed