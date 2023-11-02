 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cursed Crew Playtest update for 2 November 2023

Closed Alpha v0.15.1035

Share · View all patches · Build 12602105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main goal of this medium sized update is to further stabilize the game and to achieve a smoother experience. Additionally we added some interesting new features (see list below) and rebalanced ship maneuvering during combat.

Features

  • Added new small enemy ship
  • Added eat/drink sound effects
  • Some resources are now flammable.
  • Expanded crabs. They now have a hunger meter and can eat your food. They become friendlier by eating, and get hostile by starving.
  • Crabs can now be provoked deliberately by shouting mean things to them.
  • Added lightning strike that damage your ship (mainly your masts) and cause fires. Can happen to enemy ships as well.

Changed

  • Made weapon aiming more responsive (aiming is now without a delay).
  • Increased strafe vertical speed so you can approach ships more easily.
  • Increased combat area size
  • Increased engage speed
  • Reduced engage x-distance (x-distance at which spyglass shows up)
  • Increased short range combat distance
  • Replaced the weapon icons used in the UI by icons that look clearer on a small scale
  • Captain log texts are no longer curved (better readability and it behaved inconsistenly anyway).
  • Replaced the weapon icons used in the UI by icons that look clearer on a small scale
  • Some animations can no longer be interrupted. This prevents you from accidentally interrupting some jobs while the job wasn't done yet.
  • Increased rope pull force of boarding hooks and harpoon guns
  • Captain now shouts after encounter cinematic is shown instead of before it.
  • Crabs now can't walk stairs unless they're hostile.

Fixed

  • Several issues with conflicting reservations of resources. Causing errors sometimes when multiple crewmembers want to take the same resource
  • Issues with multiple jobs running concurrently on a single character causing broken behaviour and pathing.
  • Noticeable stutter when time is advanced (during sleeping or certain events).
  • Minor memory leaks.
  • Wall atlas issues causing thin lines to appear next to the ship's internal walls.
  • Enemy ship not rocking up and down when shown on spyglass
  • Default role configured by player also used by enemy AI
  • Floating skulls not attacking immediately and hit by own projectile
  • Can select crew while using designator
  • Weapons freezing mid-air when character dies
  • Cannon projectiles disappearing before hitting target ship
  • Multiple errors that didn't impact the game noticeably.
  • Characters not standing exactly on fishing spots when using them
  • Muzzle flash spawning on wrong floor when firing weapon
  • Projectiles firing slightly outside the aim-cone when firing a weapon.
  • Enemy ship still visible on your screen after having left short range combat.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2252441 Depot 2252441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link