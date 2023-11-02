Patch notes for Version 0.4.4f2

**Version 0.4.4f2 patch noes

**

Fixed unpredictable behavior on forklift movement when lowering it (sometimes sinking underground)

Reworked graphics from the ground up, Who is Abby is now fully playable on video cards not supporting real time ray tracing (RTX).

IMPORTANT notes on reworked graphic options to all users:

We have added support to older video cards, so this extends the range of options for every player. You can access this new mode by going to Settings menu, and selecting 'Low' graphics preset. This toggles ray-tracing off entirely, and triggers the newly optimized mode to be active.

This fixes the game for:

Everyone who has been playing with low frame rates (25 fps and under) should enable this setting to stabilize gameplay.

Every player that couldn't progress past Brotherly love due to the level being rendered pitch black, can now continue to make progress and enjoy the game all the way.

This setting should only be set for aforementioned users, so if you have the option to use ray tracing, please keep High or Ultra settings active in the Settings menu.

Thank you so much for the incredible support and feedback!

If you encounter any discrepancies throughout the gameplay, please don't hesitate to reach out, we want to hear from you!