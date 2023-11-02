We added a prologue and renovated the load game screens. We updated the captain and V.I.P. character artwork. We also added a Human/A.I. artwork credit icon to any art created by A.I. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!
Blimps update for 2 November 2023
Blimps 2.0.7
Patchnotes
