【1102】 First Day of Release Bug Feedback Fix Patch Update

Fixed the problem that using the old demo archive to enter the game may lead to a black screen.

Fixed the bug that if you quit the game in the middle of a round, the next round will not be able to enter the next room if you read the archive of the previous round.

Fixed the bug where jumping spiders would get stuck in the abyss

Fixed the bug that the colour of the black hole of the bounce boss is wrong

Fixed the bug that the holes didn't flash red when the border brats flashed red.

Fixed the bug that the pickup key combinations of the setting handle are overlapping.

Fixed the bug that players may get stuck in the puzzle level when lightning sprinting

Fixed the problem of black screen when sprinting out of the training room.

Fixed the bug that walls can be penetrated by Lightning Rush in the red, green and blue wall puzzle levels.

Fixed the bug that when the spell combination Split + Rolling Stone is used, the small stone will climb up to the ground after the big stone falls into the pit.

Adjusted the effect of Chalice of Greed

Adjusted the damage of the relic Flint Heart

Optimised level design on a large number of maps where problems could occur

Adjusted the cost of the overall recast