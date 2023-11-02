 Skip to content

Tales From The Burning Sea update for 2 November 2023

Unification patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12602027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In anticipation of the (hopefully) impending launch of The Pilgrimage, all associated products have been updated to share the same data structure. Which is a fancy way of saying, all your previous saved data has been rendered invalid... but moving forward, this should never happen again, and all saved data will be compatible across different products and for all future versions.

In other words, if you own one of my books, and have launched it at least once, all other products will remember, will be able to load your bookmark, and will remember your screen settings.

Version number has, as such, reset to 1.0 across the board, and all subsequent version increments will match (with a slight delay in minutes relative to how quickly I mark builds as live).

Changed files in this update

