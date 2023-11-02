The Iron Oath 1.0 is out now!

Hello mercenaries! We're thrilled to announce that The Iron Oath 1.0 is now live! It's been a year and a half since our Early Access launch, and we just wanted to say a big thank you to our awesome community for joining us on this journey. Your feedback and support has been invaluable in helping to shape the game into what it is today.

Whether you're a new or returning player, we're excited for you all to jump into the world of Caelum and experience everything that we've been working on! Here are the key features of the 1.0 update, the patch notes, and a summary of what has been added since our EA launch:

1.0 Key Features

The conclusion to the main campaign brings a series of new quests with new unique mechanics. We expect the average playtime for the campaign to now be between 25-30hours. Legendary Gear: The hunt for legendary gear begins! Maps with the locations of legendaries can be obtained in high level dungeons, so keep an eye out for Knowledge events while exploring! There are currently 10 items to collect that have their own unique bonuses, with more on the way!

1.0 Patch Notes

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/699330/view/3737484245022332110

Early Access Development Summary

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/699330/view/3737484245024643647

While the game's campaign and primary features are now complete, there are still many more stories we want to tell in the world of Caelum. We're looking forward to continuing development throughout 2024 and hopefully beyond with more major updates!

Thank you once again for all your support! Whether you're a Kickstarter backer, an Early Access adopter, or just found out about the game, we hope you enjoy your time playing The Iron Oath! Be sure to spread the word and tell your friends, and if you haven't yet, we would also really appreciate you taking a moment to leave us a Steam review. They're important for not only gathering feedback, but also for the game's visibility :)

-Curious Panda Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/699330/The_Iron_Oath/