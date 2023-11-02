[Announcement] Crossout Art — November 2053



Hello survivors!

The main character of the art for the next month is our Halloween guest's armored car. Let us remind you that its deluxe and lite versions will be available until November 26 inclusive. What else awaits us in November?

One by one, Valley scouts report on an unknown armored vehicle, the owner of which has recently been prowling around the area and collecting information about the current state of affairs in the Wasteland. He was especially interested in the value and demand for parts of Knechte and Ravens.

Those who managed to follow the car unanimously report that a kind of temporary camp was organized nearby. Every time the car returned to the camp, it was accompanied by a signal (or greeting?), during which holographic wings appeared on the sides of the vehicle. Only after the sign the gate, which had a mark of a bloody wing on it, was opened.

You can download these and other artworks from the “Wallpapers” section on our official website.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: