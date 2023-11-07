MXL Patch 2.08

Highlights

• Leaderboard improvements: added version tracking and filtering, added the option to start events from the Leaderboard menu, and added the option to view a leaderboard from Exhibition menus.

• Sneak Peek: 2023 Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki MX bikes are coming soon!

• Improved the visibility of incomplete Career events in long series by selecting and highlighting the next incomplete event in a career.

• The iconic Alpinestars Supertech M10 Red Bull helmet is now available in the Locker.

• Unique graphic kits with a matte finish are available on MX vs. ATV fantasy brand MX bikes & some OEMs. Expect to see the same for the remaining OEM bikes in the future!

• Overhauled Scrubs and Quick Scrubs to provide a more realistic experience of momentum and of rotational inertia, and to resolve a known exploit.

• Added a download indicator to the main menu to display streaming install progress.

• Improved reliability for game saves occurring during console suspend/shutdown, especially during loading screens.

• The final tracks of the Throwback Pack are out now! We hope you've enjoyed playing them as much as we've enjoyed recreating them.

Detailed changelog

• UI: Increased camera rotation speed and easing in the Garage and Locker menus.

• UI: Increased camera rotation limits in the Garage and Locker menus to allow more freedom to view gear and parts on the Rider and Vehicle.

• UI: Fixed various camera focus issues when viewing specific parts and gear in the Garage and Locker menus.

• UI: Removed track path preview and best lap time display from Freeride events in Exhibition menu.

• UI: Removed Difficulty option from the Event Settings in Squad Custom Events.

• UI: Improved visibility of incomplete Career events in long series by selecting and highlighting that event by default when accessing a career.

• UI: Improved visibility of wheel and tire thumbnail images in the Garage menu.

• UI: Added a download indicator to the Main Menu to display streaming install progress.

• UI: Took down Halloween decorations and put them into storage.

• Leaderboard: Added version tracking and filtering to the leaderboard. Currently allows filtering of records made on the current game version.

• Leaderboard: Added the option to view Leaderboard records from the track selection menus in Exhibition.

• Leaderboard: Added the option to launch a Time Trial or Quick Match event from the Leaderboard menu.

• Leaderboard: Fixed minor issues with the input legend and filters.

• Leaderboard: Resolved issue preventing record times being posted for Axell Breaker.

• Leaderboard: Improved reliability of leaderboards and added more internal error reporting.

• Leaderboard: Added feature to automatically retry sending leaderboard records generated while offline.

• Environment: Fixed a bug preventing some light fixtures from casting light during Night events in the Throwback Pack DLC.

• Gameplay: Fixed "pause glitch" which eliminated near-wreck animations and penalties when pausing.

• DLC: Added data for upcoming DLC Vehicle Packs: 2023 Honda, Kawasaki, and Suzuki. And some bonus gear.

• Customization: Added Alpinestars Supertech M10 Red Bull helmet.

• Customization: Added graphic kits with a matte finish to some MX bikes, including all MX vs. ATV brands, all 2023 GasGas, and some others. These kits will appear on all OEM bikes in a future update!

• Physics: When landing backwards, the bike can travel backwards for about 2 seconds before the reverse wobbles start to occur (if moving at about 40 mph).

• Physics: Scrubs and Quick-Scrubs have been adjusted to prevent "quick-scrub glitch", and a scrub bug was also fixed that triggered a regular scrub when trying to do a quick-scrub.

• Physics: Updated chassis collision profile to improve interactions with extreme terrain deformation and some common objects.

• Physics: Made Scrubs and Quick-Scrubs more realistic by adding rotational inertia at the start of the scrub. This adds a sense of momentum and prevents the bike from quickly snapping straight and upright.

• Physics: Fixed bug that would allow Scrubs to trigger when trying to do Quick-Scrubs.

• Physics: Tweaked requirements to perform Scrubs and Quick-Scrubs. Requirements to initiate a scrub are more restrictive to prevent Scrubs or Quick-Scrubs from happening in inappropriate conditions.

• Physics: Made Clutch Boost in 3rd gear and up a tiny bit weaker. 1st and 2nd gear are unaffected.

• Animation: Fixed issue allowing the vehicle to turn and handlebars to rotate when performing a "Seat Stand" stunt in the air.

• Animation: Fixed many minor hand and body position animation issues on ATVs.

• Animation: Adjusted the rider skeleton to prevent the shoulders raising up too far during some animations.

• Animation: Changed the wreck animation for heavy bottom hits for something more appropriate.

• Animation: Sped-up the near-wreck animation for front impacts.

• Animation: Slowed Rider Elevation a bit to prevent the Rider from standing up and sitting down so quickly when rapidly providing inputs.

• Graphics: Adjusted LODs on grips to prevent them from crunching down further than necessary.

• Other: Improved reliability regarding game saves occurring during console suspend/shutdown, especially during loading screens.

• Other: Added additional logging for diagnostic reports.