Aquarist i Frigato on board!

Hello! ːsteamhappyː

We have a little update for you!



List of changes:

has been added to the game on the occasion of the full release of their game! After a few days, a parrot will come to the aquarium exhibition with a letter for us.[/b] The player receives as a gift 8 new decorations and 4 new 3D backgrounds for aquariums!

achievement added to the game for unlocking the gift from Frigato







Bundle Aquarist from Frigato can be found here:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32658/Aquarist_and_Pirates_on_Frigato/

By the way, check out our latest roadmap! What are you most looking forward to?



Let me know how you like the new update ːsteamhappyː

As always, thank you for your contribution to co-creating the game 🔥💙

Thank you for being here!

Team Aquarist