Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge update for 2 November 2023

Update v1.4.5 is out! Take a look at all it brings

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge arrives on mobile today! Update v1.4.5 brings a ton of improvements and tweaks to both the PC and mobile versions, including quality-of-life changes, balance changes and increased in-game rewards. Take a look at the full list of changes in the latest web post.

The update is now live! Check it out in-game and join the fight. 👇
Android ► https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Everguild.WarhammerWarpforge
iOS ► https://apps.apple.com/us/app/warhammer-40-000-warpforge/id6447561866

