Patch Notes V1.0.12



Greetings Mist Walkers!

Based on player feedback recently, we've made some adjustments to parts of the game flow.

If you have any thoughts or suggestions on these changes, please let us know - your input is invaluable.

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.12

Adjustments & Optimizations

Split the second forest level into 4 smaller levels for faster early progression

Added slider for adjusting camera distance in settings

Solo mode teleporter countdown reduced to 3 seconds

Removed Halloween decor from lobby (more holiday themes coming!)

Bug Fixes

Fixed incorrect tooltip text for mystery altars

Fixed invincible enemies sometimes appearing in multiplayer

Fixed tutorial dialogues being skipped incorrectly

Fixed tutorial level camera distance bug

Stay tuned for the next big update!

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions.

Thank you!