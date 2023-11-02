 Skip to content

Mist Slayer update for 2 November 2023

Patch Notes V1.0.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Greetings Mist Walkers!
Based on player feedback recently, we've made some adjustments to parts of the game flow.
If you have any thoughts or suggestions on these changes, please let us know - your input is invaluable.

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.12

Adjustments & Optimizations
  • Split the second forest level into 4 smaller levels for faster early progression
  • Added slider for adjusting camera distance in settings
  • Solo mode teleporter countdown reduced to 3 seconds
  • Removed Halloween decor from lobby (more holiday themes coming!)
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed incorrect tooltip text for mystery altars
  • Fixed invincible enemies sometimes appearing in multiplayer
  • Fixed tutorial dialogues being skipped incorrectly
  • Fixed tutorial level camera distance bug

Stay tuned for the next big update!
Please keep providing feedback and suggestions.
Thank you!

