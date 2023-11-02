 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 2 November 2023

#10/31 - Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

1. Partial Contents of 'ENDLESS CIRCULATION' DLC Chapter 2 Revealed

- Addition of 9 Songs for Partial Release


List of Partially Released Songs**

  • Again | by Springhead
  • Fallback | by Paraphrase
  • FUTURE NIGHT | by sun3
  • Total Eclipse | by ATAS vs. KANETA
  • True| by Kari
  • Planet X | by HiRO
  • UniT | by PDN
  • Legend | by Lunatic Sounds
  • The White Horizon | by LhoU

**

- Addition of 'Ouroboros ~Challenge~' Course

**

  • This course will become playable after a specific time has elapsed.
  • Depending on the clear trends of players, the difficulty of this course may adjust.
  • For courses marked with a 'Clear Challenge,' rankings will be displayed in the order of completion rather than by score, and no scores will be displayed in the ranking window.

**

2. Bug Fixes and Improvements

**

  • Enhanced Song loading speed
  • Fixed an issue with the 'Violet' course visuals not displaying correctly
  • Fixed an issue preventing the course preview track from playing under certain conditions

Thanks.

Changed depots in testserver_private branch

EZ2ON REBOOT : R Content Depot 1477591
