10/31 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.
**
● What's New
1. Partial Contents of 'ENDLESS CIRCULATION' DLC Chapter 2 Revealed
- Addition of 9 Songs for Partial Release
List of Partially Released Songs**
- Again | by Springhead
- Fallback | by Paraphrase
- FUTURE NIGHT | by sun3
- Total Eclipse | by ATAS vs. KANETA
- True| by Kari
- Planet X | by HiRO
- UniT | by PDN
- Legend | by Lunatic Sounds
- The White Horizon | by LhoU
**
- Addition of 'Ouroboros ~Challenge~' Course
**
- This course will become playable after a specific time has elapsed.
- Depending on the clear trends of players, the difficulty of this course may adjust.
- For courses marked with a 'Clear Challenge,' rankings will be displayed in the order of completion rather than by score, and no scores will be displayed in the ranking window.
**
2. Bug Fixes and Improvements
**
- Enhanced Song loading speed
- Fixed an issue with the 'Violet' course visuals not displaying correctly
- Fixed an issue preventing the course preview track from playing under certain conditions
Thanks.
