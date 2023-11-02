- Fix the BUG of incorrect calculation of the probability of exploding magic beads
- Modify some wrong text descriptions
- Fixed the bug where some skills were not deducted blood normally.
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 2 November 2023
V1.5.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update