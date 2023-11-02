 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Exorcism Hero update for 2 November 2023

V1.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12601555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the BUG of incorrect calculation of the probability of exploding magic beads
  2. Modify some wrong text descriptions
  3. Fixed the bug where some skills were not deducted blood normally.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link